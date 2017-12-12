CFL’s top lineman Stanley Bryant returning to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed offensive lineman Stanley Bryant to a two-year contract.

Bryant was set to become a free agent in February. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman this past season.

“Stanley is an exceptional talent on our offensive line,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters in a statement. “He is such a strong anchor for an already very solid group.”

“He elevated his game a step further in 2017 and we’re excited to see even more from him moving forward.”

The American suited up every week at left tackle in 2017, extending his playing streak to 65 straight games. Bryant, along with the rest of Winnipeg’s offensive line, helped running back Andrew Harris register a league-leading 1,035 yards.

Bryant will be entering his fourth season with the Bombers. The three-time CFL All-Star has started 120 games during his eight-year career. He won a Grey Cup as a member of the Calgary Stampeders in 2014.