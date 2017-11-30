Blue Bomber kicker Justin Medlock re-signs with Winnipeg

A key player on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers special teams will be back with the team for at least one more season.

Kicker Justin Medlock has signed a one year contract with Winnipeg just before he was set to become a free agent.

“Simply put, Justin is one of the best to ever do it and is a significant part of our team’s success,” Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters said in a news release. “He’s been at the very top of his craft, hit a rough patch for a few weeks this past season, but rebounded back to his normal self quickly. That’s what pros do, and he is without question one of the elite professionals in our league. This was a big one for us, and we were able to make it work, so we’re very happy with today’s news.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers still confident in their kicker

This will be Medlock’s third season with the Bombers. He was the team’s most outstanding special teams player in both seasons with the Bombers. This year he had an 80 per cent success rate on his field goal attempts and has lead the CFL in scoring in both seasons with the Blue and Gold.

After the Bombers lost in the Western Division semi-final, Medlock said he was contemplating all options for his future including retirement.

READ MORE: Pending free-agent kicker Justin Medlock weighing all his options after Blue Bombers loss

“I’ve been thinking about doing some other things in life, maybe, so we’ll see,” Medlock said at the time. “I’m also considering coming back, too. I love playing here.”

Bomber’s GM Kyle Walters has said bringing Medlock back was his top priority.