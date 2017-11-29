Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Timothy Flanders

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed pending free-agent running back Timothy Flanders to a one-year contract.

Flanders has become a dual-threat player in his two years with the Bombers. The American racked up 254 rushing yards and a touchdown off 48 carries in ten games last season. He also caught 26 catches for 206 yards and ten touchdowns.

“Those (type of) players aren’t easy to come by,” Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“His quiet, workmanlike approach to the game and his talents on the football field made this decision from our standpoint an easy one.”

Flanders first signed with Winnipeg during the 2016 off-season after suiting up one game with the BC Lions.