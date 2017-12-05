5 players on Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star team

For the second straight year the Winnipeg Blue Bombers had five players named to the CFL all-star team. The Bombers had two players named on offence and another three on the defensive side of the football.

Running back Andrew Harris was an easy choice after being named the Most Outstanding Canadian during Grey Cup week. He was chosen as a CFL all-star for the fourth time in his career and for the second year in a row. The only other member of the offence to get selected was left tackle Stanley Bryant who received his third career all-star selection after getting named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Despite having the league’s worst ranked pass defence, the Bombers still took three of the five all-star spots in the secondary. Safety Taylor Loffler, and defensive backs TJ Heath and Chris Randle were all named all-stars. Loffler and Heath were both chosen for the second straight season while it was Randle’s first ever all-star selection.

The all-star nods were dominated by the West Division with 23 of the 27 all-stars coming from the west. The Calgary Stampeders led the way with six all-stars while the Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos each had five. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes were both shutout in the all-star selections.

