Cross-examination of Christopher Garnier to continue Tuesday at Halifax murder trial

The Crown is expected to continue their cross-examination of Christopher Garnier when his murder trial resumes on Tuesday. Garnier, 30, is accused of killing Catherine Campbell, 36, in September 2015.

Garnier is facing charges of second-degree murder and improperly interfering with a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges against him.

Campbell was a member of the Truro Police Service. She was off-duty at the time of the alleged offences.

The Crown has alleged Garnier struck Campbell on the head and strangled her at his friend’s apartment on McCully Street before placing her body in a green bin, rolling it through the streets of north end Halifax and dumping it in a wooded area under the Macdonald Bridge.

After three weeks of testimony, the Crown officially closed their case against Garnier on Monday.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink said in his opening statement to the court that Catherine Campbell died as the result of a consensual sex or erotic asphyxiation that “unfortunately went wrong”.

Garnier testified Monday that Campbell asked to be choked and slapped after the pair went back to an apartment on McCully Street on the morning of Sept. 11, 2015.

In total, five weeks have been set aside to hear the case.