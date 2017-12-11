U2 hits 8 No. 1 albums, makes musical history

Legendary Irish rock band U2 have accomplished something no other music group has ever done.

U2’s new album Songs of Experience rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts this week.

READ MORE: U2 perform concert in Berlin subway station

Not only is this the band’s eighth No. 1 album, but it is the only time in history that a group has earned a No. 1 album for four consecutive decades, from the ’80s to the 2010s.

Songs of Experience is U2’s 14th studio album and was released Dec. 1. The album’s 186,000 equivalent sales marks the biggest first week release for a rock record this year.

READ MORE: U2 and Kendrick Lamar release second collaboration

Following Songs of Experience on the chart’s pecking order this week is Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 2 at No. 2 and Taylor Swift’s Reputation at No. 3.

Ed Sheeran’s Divide stays steady at No. 4 and Pentatonix’s A Pentatonix Christmas has been powered to No. 5 by the approaching holidays.