Halifax police charge 58-year-old in connection with Dartmouth robbery

A Lakeside, N.S. woman facing multiple charges after someone tried to rob a man in Dartmouth on Sunday.

According to Halifax Regional Police, at 5:16 a.m. officers responded to a robbery in the 500 block of Portland Street.

READ MORE: Halifax man faces murder charges in deaths of Tyler Richards, Naricho Clayton

A woman had reportedly approached a man from behind and pointed a large knife at him, demanding that the victim withdraw money and give it to her.

However, the man was able to get away without giving her any money and contacted 911.

Police say the victim was not injured.

Officers located a woman in the area matching the suspect’s description and arrested her.

WATCH: Halifax Police ticket man struck by car at crosswalk

Juanita MacNeil, 58, is facing one count of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

MacNeil is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later today.