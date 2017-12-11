Sports
Toronto FC to hold downtown victory parade following MLS Cup championship

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto FC celebrated their first MLS Cup win after a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Toronto FC will hold its victory parade through the downtown core of the city today, two days after winning its first MLS Cup in franchise history.

Toronto beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the championship game at BMO Field Saturday night, becoming the first Canadian team to win the MLS Cup.

The parade is scheduled to start outside Toronto’s Air Canada Centre around noon ET and wrap up with a fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

Toronto (20-5-9) was the best team during the regular season and set a record with 69 points – the most ever in MLS history.

Led by captain Michael Bradley and forwards Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, the Reds set franchise records for wins (20), goals scored (74), fewest goals allowed (37), shutouts (13), home wins (13), home points (42), road wins (seven) and road points (27).

Toronto also won the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian champions, beating the Montreal Impact in a two-game series in June.

