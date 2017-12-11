Sports December 11 2017 12:16pm 00:47 Toronto FC parade the MLS Cup down Bay Street Toronto FC players celebrated their first MLS Cup with a parade up Bay Street in downtown Toronto. TFC captured the championship with a 2-0 win over Seattle. Toronto FC hold downtown victory parade following MLS Cup championship <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3909202/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3909202/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?