Toronto FC has won their first-ever MLS Cup.

Jozy Altidore and Victor Vazquez scored to give Toronto FC a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final.

Seattle had defeated TFC in penalty kicks during last year’s MLS Cup.

History! #TFC beat #Sounders in #MLSCupFinal 2-0, the club's first #MLS Cup and the first Canadian team to win it all. — Megan Robinson (@RobinsonMegan) December 9, 2017