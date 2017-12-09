Toronto FC looks to capture their first MLS Cup title against Seattle

Toronto FC is getting ready for the MLS Cup on Saturday, which marks their second straight trip to the championship game.

Toronto will be involved in a rematch from last year’s final where they faced the Seattle Sounders and lost 1-0 in a shootout.

READ MORE: Toronto FC seek revenge against Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup final on Saturday

Michael Bradley, one of TFC’s star players, says the team is looking for redemption, more so than revenge.

“In my mind this is about us, this is about stepping on the field Saturday and going for it,” Bradley said.

Fans in the stands will have to dress for winter-like conditions with a brisk wind expected off Lake Ontario and the temperature reaching a high near zero.

“It’s going to be cold,” Bradley said with a slight smile. “It’s Toronto, right. It’s Toronto in December. Nobody thought any different.”

READ MORE: Toronto FC seeks to clinch berth in MLS Cup final with win over Columbus

Toronto sports fans are hoping for another championship for the city, after the Toronto Argonauts managed to capture its CFL-best 17th Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders just a couple of weeks ago.