Toronto, Seattle mayors make friendly wager over MLS Cup game

TORONTO – As Toronto and Seattle prepare to face each other on the soccer pitch Saturday, their mayors are making a friendly wager on who will take home the MLS Cup.

If Toronto FC wins the championship, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she’ll send over a basket of treats including Starbucks coffee, cheese, jerky, and smoked salmon.

She also vows to light Seattle City Hall in red and wear a Toronto FC scarf on Monday.

The big bet has been set with Mayor Jenny Durkan for Saturday's #MLSCup game between Toronto FC & Seattle FC.

If Sounders FC comes out on top, Toronto Mayor John Tory says he’ll send over a basket with Tim Hortons coffee, a peameal bacon sandwich and maple syrup.

Tory says he’ll also light the Toronto sign in front of city hall in green and wear a Sounders FC scarf.

Both mayors say they’ll donate $100 for every goal scored by their respective teams to a local non-profit, with Tory’s money going to the Daily Bread Food Bank and Durkan’s to Seattle Shares, an organization that allows municipal employees to contribute to non-profits across the city.