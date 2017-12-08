Sports
December 8, 2017 10:58 am

Toronto, Seattle mayors make friendly wager over MLS Cup game

By Staff The Canadian Press

Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference on homelessness at Toronto City Hall on Dec. 3, 2017.

Erica Vella / Global News
A A

TORONTO – As Toronto and Seattle prepare to face each other on the soccer pitch Saturday, their mayors are making a friendly wager on who will take home the MLS Cup.

If Toronto FC wins the championship, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she’ll send over a basket of treats including Starbucks coffee, cheese, jerky, and smoked salmon.

She also vows to light Seattle City Hall in red and wear a Toronto FC scarf on Monday.

If Sounders FC comes out on top, Toronto Mayor John Tory says he’ll send over a basket with Tim Hortons coffee, a peameal bacon sandwich and maple syrup.

READ MORE: Toronto FC seek revenge against Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup final on Saturday

Tory says he’ll also light the Toronto sign in front of city hall in green and wear a Sounders FC scarf.

Both mayors say they’ll donate $100 for every goal scored by their respective teams to a local non-profit, with Tory’s money going to the Daily Bread Food Bank and Durkan’s to Seattle Shares, an organization that allows municipal employees to contribute to non-profits across the city.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jenny Durkan
John Tory
Major League Soccer
mayors bet toronto FC
MLS
MLS Cup
Seattle Sounders
Toronto FC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News