Olympic dream dashed for Chelsea Carey with Rachel Homan to represent Canada

OTTAWA – Rachel Homan and her Ottawa-based curling team will represent Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Homan defeated Chelsea Carey 6-5 in front of a boisterous home crowd in Sunday’s women’s final at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey was down a pair with hammer in the 10th and missed a double takeout attempt that would have forced an extra end.

The men’s final between Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen and Calgary’s Kevin Koe was scheduled for Sunday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Carey was undefeated in round-robin play and started the final with hammer as the first seed.

Homan, the second seed at 7-1, beat reigning Olympic champion Jennifer Jones a day earlier to reach the final. She picked up where she left off, putting steady pressure on Carey and taking advantage of mistakes.

Carey was wide with a peel attempt in the opening end to gift Homan a steal of one.

Team Homan lead Lisa Weagle and second Joanne Courtney showed their skill with a hard sweep on a throw in the second end. It gave Homan shot stone and she stole another point when Carey rubbed a guard.

Carey halved the lead in the third end with a nose hit for a single after a nice Homan hit and roll.

The Carey team of third Cathy Overton-Clapham, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Laine Peters played a strong fourth end to force Homan to a single that was confirmed with a measure.

Homan answered with a force of her own in the fifth after a runback left Carey with a draw for one. Carey was a tad heavy and firm sweeping by Homan third Emma Miskew nearly produced a steal, but the stone hung on the eight-foot ring.

Homan took a 5-2 lead in the sixth end with a takeout for a deuce. Carey responded with a nose hit for two in the seventh. Team Homan considered going for a split for two in the eighth but the skip decided to throw her last stone through for a blank.

With hammer in the ninth, Homan was forced to draw. She was a touch heavy and the stone barely hung on for the single.

Announced attendance was 7,490 to bring the overall total to 106,807. The venue has a capacity of about 17,000.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., won the 2013 men’s Trials and went on to win gold at the Sochi Games. Jacobs did not make the playoffs this time around.

Curlers who are eliminated in team events still have a chance to qualify for Pyeongchang in mixed doubles, which is making its debut on the Olympic program.

The Canadian mixed doubles Trials are set for Jan. 2-7 in Portage la Prairie, Man. Canadian curlers who qualify in the team events cannot compete in mixed doubles at the Games.

