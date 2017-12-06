Chelsea Carey wins first place showdown over Jennifer Jones at Olympic curling trials

OTTAWA – Chelsea Carey and Kevin Koe posted victories Wednesday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey beat Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones 7-5 while Koe topped Toronto’s John Epping 6-4 to clinch a playoff spot. The victory moved Carey into sole possession of first place after 13 draws at 5-0. Jones, who won this event in 2013 and went on to win Olympic gold at the Sochi Games, fell to 5-1.

RELATED: Cathy Overton-Clapham to be inducted into Canadian Curling Hall of Fame

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan was next at 4-1. Val Sweeting of Edmonton, who posted an 8-6 morning win over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., was fourth at 3-3.

Koe improved to 6-0 while Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen, who beat Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock 10-4 in the morning, was alone in second place at 4-1.

Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher dumped Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 9-3 and Michelle Englot of Winnipeg outscored Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., 9-6.

Sweeting has won three straight games to get into the playoff mix.

“A wise friend said, ‘You don’t have to win five games, you just have to win one game five times,”‘ Sweeting said. “I thought that

was really good advice.”

Scheidegger, meanwhile, fell to 2-3, just behind Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., at 2-2.

“I think we just struggled a little bit with some of the more precise shots, but it will come,” Scheidegger said.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., was in third place in the men’s standings at 3-2. Bottcher, Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers and Jacobs – who won the 2013 Trials and Olympic gold in 2014 – at 2-3. McEwen scored four points in the sixth end to put the game out of reach.

“Getting that four made it a pretty routine shot selection from that point on,” McEwen said. “So it was kind of nice. It gave the brain a break after that point.”

RELATED: Manitoba curler sizing up competition with custom jersey company

Several groups of boisterous schoolchildren took in the morning draw at Canadian Tire Centre.

Announced morning attendance was 3,686 in the 17,000-seat venue. A crowd of 3,734 took in the afternoon action.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night and the finals are scheduled on Sunday. The winners will represent Canada at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

Standings through draw 13 (x – Clinched Playoff Spot)

MEN

x Kevin Koe 6-0

Mike McEwen 4-1

Brad Gushue 3-2

Brendan Bottcher 2-3

Reid Carruthers 2-3

Brad Jacobs 2-3

Steve Laycock 2-4

John Morris 1-3

John Epping 1-4

WOMEN

Chelsea Carey 5-0

Jennifer Jones 5-1

Rachel Homan 4-1

Val Sweeting 3-3

Krista McCarville 2-2

Casey Scheidegger 2-3

Michelle Englot 1-4

Julie Tippin 1-4

Allison Flaxey 0-5