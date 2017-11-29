Manitoba curler sizing up competition with custom jersey company

WINNIPEG – It’s hard not to get swept away by the names associated with Dynasty Curling.

Jennifer Jones. Brad Jacobs. Mike McEwen. Niklas Edin. They’re some of the top names in the sport. Competitors to Colin Hodgson but also customers.

“They have to be pretty nice to me out there or maybe I won’t get their stuff done in time,” Hodgson joked.

The Team Carruthers lead owns Dynasty Curling, a Winnipeg-based company that produces custom jerseys for curlers. Since delivering its first order back in 2015, the manufacturer has taken out its rivals in a hurry. Dynasty Curling now works with 500 teams from 17 countries.

“I didn’t think we would get the support we did,” Hodgson said. “I didn’t think it was going to grow to this level as quickly.”

Hodgson credits the rapid raise to the sport’s close knit community. It also helps that he curls almost weekly alongside those who wear his products.

“They’ve helped us develop a specific cut and the right materials they need for performance,” Hodgson said. “I’m always saving teams shipping costs by bringing stuff with me.”

Among the athletes Dynasty Curling outfits are world champions and Olympic gold medalists.

“It’s very exciting to see them on the podium,” Hodgson said. “It’s always a positive at the end of the event when you see your logo on champions.”

A win for Hodgson no matter where his team finishes.