No Olympic encore for Jennifer Jones, eliminated in trials semifinal

OTTAWA – There’ll be no return engagement for Jennifer Jones’ St. Vital foursome at the Winter Olympics in February.

Local favourite Rachel Homan defeated Jones 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to eliminate the defending champions and lock up a spot in the final of the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

The Ottawa skip stole a single point in the seventh end and came through with a takeout in the 10th for the win to the delight of the crowd at Canadian Tire Centre.

Homan will next play Chelsea Carey, who advanced straight to Sunday’s championship by finishing first in round-robin play at 8-0.

The men’s semifinal between Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen and Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., was set for Saturday night. The winner will play Calgary’s Kevin Koe in Sunday’s final.

After an opening blank, Jones delivered a nice freeze to force Homan to a single in the second end. Jones ticked a guard in the third end and Homan stole one for a 2-0 edge.

Jones got on the board with a nose hit for a deuce in the fourth end. Homan answered in the fifth with a hit of her own for two and a

4-2 lead into the mid-game break.

It was the fourth straight defeat for the defending Olympic champions after starting the event with five straight victories.

