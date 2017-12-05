Jennifer Jones and Chelsea Carey post victories to remain unbeaten at Olympic Trials

Calgary’s Chelsea Carey kept her perfect record intact Tuesday morning with a 9-3 rout of Toronto’s Allison Flaxey at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey (4-0) opened with a deuce and had a six-point lead at the mid-game break. The teams shook hands after the minimum eight ends.

“I didn’t expect that to be quite as easy as it was,” Carey said. “They’re a better team than that. But we’ll take it because we’ve had a couple of close nail biters that were hard on the nerves.”

“So it’s nice to have one that was a little easier.”

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones improved to 5-0 in the afternoon game at Canadian Tire Centre. She needed an extra end to get by Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 8-7.

After 10 draws, Ottawa’s Rachel Homan was in third place at 3-1 and Scheidegger was next at 2-2. Homan was to play Flaxey (0-4) in

the evening draw.

Standings through draw 10

Men

Kevin Koe 5-0

Mike McEwen 3-1

Brad Jacobs 2-2

Brad Gushue 2-2

Reid Carruthers 2-2

Steve Laycock 2-3

Brendan Bottcher 1-2

John Epping 1-3

John Morris 0-3

Women