December 5, 2017 6:22 pm

Jennifer Jones and Chelsea Carey post victories to remain unbeaten at Olympic Trials

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Anil Mungal
Calgary’s Chelsea Carey kept her perfect record intact Tuesday morning with a 9-3 rout of Toronto’s Allison Flaxey at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey (4-0) opened with a deuce and had a six-point lead at the mid-game break. The teams shook hands after the minimum eight ends.

“I didn’t expect that to be quite as easy as it was,” Carey said. “They’re a better team than that. But we’ll take it because we’ve had a couple of close nail biters that were hard on the nerves.”

“So it’s nice to have one that was a little easier.”

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones improved to 5-0 in the afternoon game at Canadian Tire Centre. She needed an extra end to get by Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 8-7.

After 10 draws, Ottawa’s Rachel Homan was in third place at 3-1 and Scheidegger was next at 2-2. Homan was to play Flaxey (0-4) in
the evening draw.

Standings through draw 10

Men

  • Kevin Koe 5-0
  • Mike McEwen 3-1
  • Brad Jacobs 2-2
  • Brad Gushue 2-2
  • Reid Carruthers 2-2
  • Steve Laycock 2-3
  • Brendan Bottcher 1-2
  • John Epping 1-3
  • John Morris 0-3

 

Women

  • Jennifer Jones 5-0
  • Chelsea Carey 4-0
  • Rachel Homan 3-1
  • Casey Scheidegger 2-2
  • Val Sweeting 2-3
  • Julie Tippin 1-2
  • Krista McCarville 1-2
  • Michelle Englot 0-4
  • Allison Flaxey 0-4

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Jennifer Jones
Manitoba Curling
Olympic Curling Trials
Olympic Trials
Roar Of The Rings
