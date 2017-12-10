Tennessee boy’s tearful video about bullying goes viral, prompts outpouring of support
A Knoxville, Tenn., middle-schooler’s heartbreaking video about his struggle with bullying is going viral on social media and prompting a wave of support.
In the video, posted on Facebook by his mother, a sobbing Keaton Jones reveals that he’s afraid to go to lunch because bullies pour milk on him, put ham down his clothes and call him ugly.
“Just out of curiosity — why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” Keaton asks at the beginning of the video.
“Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.”
His mother then asks him what the bullies say to him.
“They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends,” he says, tears streaming down his face.
Keaton’s mother Kimberly Jones said the video was her son’s idea.
“We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere,” she wrote on Facebook.
The video prompted a torrent of praise and encouragement for Keaton, with the sports world leading the way.
University of Tennessee football star Tyler Byrd tweeted that he and some of his teammates plan to visit the school next week and eat lunch with Keaton.
Delanie Walker, tight end for the NFL‘s Tennessee Titans, posted a video inviting Keaton to attend the Titans’ New Year’s Eve clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Several other NFL players also expressed their support, including New York Giants’ defensive tackle Damon Harrison and Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington.
UFC president Dana White expressed interest in bringing Keaton to the mixed martial arts promotion’s headquarters in Las Vegas.
Activist and TV personality Monica Lewinsky had words of encouragement for Keaton…
… while child actress Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame agreed with Keaton that there’s no justification for bullying.
Keaton’s sister replied, saying Brown’s tweet made his night because he’s a huge fan of Stranger Things.
Athletes and celebrities aside, Twitter was swamped with messages of praise from regular people praising Keaton for having the courage to share his story.
In addition to social media support, the video also prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise money for his college education.
The campaign raised over $22,000 as of Sunday afternoon.
