Tennessee boy’s tearful video about bullying goes viral, prompts outpouring of support

A Knoxville, Tenn., middle-schooler’s heartbreaking video about his struggle with bullying is going viral on social media and prompting a wave of support.

In the video, posted on Facebook by his mother, a sobbing Keaton Jones reveals that he’s afraid to go to lunch because bullies pour milk on him, put ham down his clothes and call him ugly.

“Just out of curiosity — why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” Keaton asks at the beginning of the video.

“Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.”

His mother then asks him what the bullies say to him.

“They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends,” he says, tears streaming down his face.

Keaton’s mother Kimberly Jones said the video was her son’s idea.

“We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere,” she wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE: Should parents be punished for their kids’ bad behaviour?

The video prompted a torrent of praise and encouragement for Keaton, with the sports world leading the way.

University of Tennessee football star Tyler Byrd tweeted that he and some of his teammates plan to visit the school next week and eat lunch with Keaton.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Delanie Walker, tight end for the NFL‘s Tennessee Titans, posted a video inviting Keaton to attend the Titans’ New Year’s Eve clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Several other NFL players also expressed their support, including New York Giants’ defensive tackle Damon Harrison and Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington.

UFC president Dana White expressed interest in bringing Keaton to the mixed martial arts promotion’s headquarters in Las Vegas.

COMMENTARY: Time to turn the tables on bullying

Activist and TV personality Monica Lewinsky had words of encouragement for Keaton…

keaton, i'm so sorry you're being treated this way. you don't deserve one ounce of this pain. they would be 💫lucky💫 to be friends with you. it'll get better. #KeatonJones #KeatonJonesIsAwesome https://t.co/IZoJQ60eY2 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2017

… while child actress Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame agreed with Keaton that there’s no justification for bullying.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Keaton’s sister replied, saying Brown’s tweet made his night because he’s a huge fan of Stranger Things.

Millie, you’ve made his night! He loves stranger things and you! — The Grinch 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 10, 2017

Athletes and celebrities aside, Twitter was swamped with messages of praise from regular people praising Keaton for having the courage to share his story.

Dear bullies of Horace Maynard Middle School, I have a feeling that Keaton Jones kid you make fun of is about to have the greatest week of school that any kid ever had. 😎 Signed,

The Internet#StandWithKeaton — P.J. Davis (@jeeeezpeej) December 10, 2017

In addition to social media support, the video also prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise money for his college education.

The campaign raised over $22,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Follow @Kalvapalle