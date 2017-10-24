COMMENTARY: Time to turn the tables on bullying

There comes a time when we have to speak to our children about bullying.

I did it with my kid when he was around eight and as I mentioned on the show this morning it was one of those “how does it make YOU feel” type scenarios. I also explained to him afterward that I would never do that again and I expect the same from him.

I’m certain some people were horrified when I said that but sometimes the best way to change adverse behavior is to make the guilty party experience how it feels from the other side.

However if that ain’t your cup of tea, here’s another.

Point out some infamous bullies.

If you sit down to watch a movie like, say, Back to the Future, you can later ask your kid, “Do you remember the name of the bad guy in the movie?”

The answer obviously is Biff. After that you might try something like, “Do you think Biff is a bully? Did he bully Marty?”

And then finally.

“When you were watching the movie, did you like Biff or did you think he was a bad guy?”

I’m 99 per cent certain the answer will be yes.

“Do you think you should ever behave like Biff?”

I’m 99 per cent certain the answer will be no.

That’s actually an approach a buddy of mine used a number of years ago with his son, and just last month that boy, now a grown man, said to his Dad that he always remembered that. Always.

As a matter of fact he’s planning on using it with his kids when they’re old enough.

Some other examples of great movie bullies to be used as examples could be Farkus from A Christmas Story, Johnny from The Karate Kid, Regina from Mean Girls. The list goes on and on.

Bullying is a thing that’s been going on since the beginning of time and will more than likely continue long after we’re gone. Experts suggest the goal of most anti-bullying programs isn’t to eliminate bullying but to reduce it.

It happens all over the place and it’s not just with kids. Adults get it in the workplace, kids get it in school and everybody can get it online.

There are so many different types of bullying it’s staggering. Cyber, physical, verbal, and social all happen very frequently and one of the best ways to end it is to call that bully out.

Look at the new Burger King anti bullying ad. Maybe check out the new I am a witness emoji. You can get it at their website here.

Bullying awareness and prevention week is coming up next month.

If you see a kid or anybody being bullied, what are you gonna do about it?