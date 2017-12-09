Crime
December 9, 2017 12:20 pm
Updated: December 9, 2017 12:53 pm

Winnipeg police seize more than $75,000 of meth

By Reporter  Global News
Winnipeg police made a significant drug bust in the city on Friday morning.

Members of the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 400 Block of Atlantic Avenue early Friday.

While searching the house, officers found a shotgun with ammunition and 92 ounces of methamphetamine, which is valued at approximately $75,000.

Police also found 65 pills of pressed methamphetamine, 3 grams of cocaine, and over $2,000 in cash.

Investigators believe that this arrest and the seized items are related to drug trafficking within the city.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg woman who was in the house is now facing a number of drugs and weapons charges, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

