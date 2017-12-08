Man who killed Alberta college student set to be released Saturday

The mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of a Medicine Hat woman five years ago continues, while her killer is set to be freed this weekend.

Amy Lewis, 23, was a Medicine Hat College nursing student who vanished in June 2012.

Although her body was never found following several searches, Jerrison Stopanski was charged with second-degree murder.

In August 2014, Stopanski pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. With credit for time already served, he had less than five years remaining.

Stopanski, 39, is eligible for statutory release on Saturday, but will have to abide by a handful of conditions. They include reporting any intimate relationships he has with women to his parole officer, avoiding sex trade workers and avoiding contact with anyone in Lewis’ family.

“There are many unresolved issues related to this incident, including the fact that the body was never recovered,” the decision read. “The impact on the victim’s family has been devastating and no closure has occurred.”

The decision paints a picture of a defiant Stopanski, who has yet to offer any indication on what was done to Lewis.

“While you have periodically disclosed new information related to the offence, you continue to withhold or are selective about what and how much information you are prepared to share,” the board continued. “In the board’s opinion, these actions continue to demonstrate your issues with power and your need for you to always feel like you are the one in control.”

“While you openly displayed remorse during your court hearing and the judge acknowledged your level of regret for your actions, the board can’t help but believe that your actions were self-serving and entitled.”

If Stopanski doesn’t abide by his conditions, he would end up being back in custody to face new charges.

His sentence officially ends in August 2019.