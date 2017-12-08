Fire crews rescue YouTuber who cemented head into microwave as part of stunt

A British YouTube personality had to be saved Thursday after cementing his head inside a microwave oven as part of a stunt.

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the call after YouTuber Jay Swingler, who is known for videos where he submerges his body or body parts in various compounds, began to have trouble breathing as the Polyfilla cement hardened.

“We’re seriously unimpressed,” a tweet from the fire service read, accompanied by a mad emoticon face. “Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been ‘cemented’ inside a microwave oven.”

“It took us nearly an hour to free him,” Commander Shaun Dakin said in a statement. “All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a callout which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need.”

The stunt was a part of series the social media star is doing, which present him with a challenge each day in the leadup to Christmas.

“I can’t breathe,” Swingler can be heard shouting in the video, as his friends rush to chip away at the cement with knives and a power drill.

“I’m gonna die,” a panicked Swingler exclaims moments later.

The video had more than a million views within its first day online.