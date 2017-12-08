Entertainment
December 8, 2017 1:30 pm

Fire crews rescue YouTuber who cemented head into microwave as part of stunt

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: YouTube star require emergency assistance after stunt goes wrong

A A

A British YouTube personality had to be saved Thursday after cementing his head inside a microwave oven as part of a stunt.

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the call after YouTuber Jay Swingler, who is known for videos where he submerges his body or body parts in various compounds, began to have trouble breathing as the Polyfilla cement hardened.

Story continues below

READ MORE: U.S. YouTube star in Thailand faces charges for coin stunt

“We’re seriously unimpressed,” a tweet from the fire service read, accompanied by a mad emoticon face. “Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been ‘cemented’ inside a microwave oven.”

“It took us nearly an hour to free him,” Commander Shaun Dakin said in a statement. “All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a callout which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need.”

READ MORE: Wannabe YouTube star fatally shot by girlfriend in social media stunt gone wrong

West Midlands Fire Service 4
West Midlands Fire Service 3
West Midlands Fire Service 2
West Midlands Fire Service 1

The stunt was a part of series the social media star is doing, which present him with a challenge each day in the leadup to Christmas.

“I can’t breathe,” Swingler can be heard shouting in the video, as his friends rush to chip away at the cement with knives and a power drill.

“I’m gonna die,” a panicked Swingler exclaims moments later.

The video had more than a million views within its first day online.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cement head microwave
England
Jay Swingler
Jay Swingler YouTube
Stunt
Stunt gone wrong
YouTube
YouTube fail
YouTube star
YouTube star cements head inside microwave

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News