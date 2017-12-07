Argument in Walmart parking lot ends with hit and run: Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP say charges are pending against a 37-year-old man after an argument in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday ended with a hit and run.

Officers were called to the Parkland Mall at around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an argument between two men. RCMP said a pedestrian was struck by a Ford Focus that then fled the scene.

The 70-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and used surveillance video to determine what the suspect’s vehicle looked like. Officers were able to find the suspect at his home shortly after. He was taken into custody without incident.

RCMP said the name of the suspect can’t be released until charges are formally laid.