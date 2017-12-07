$28K worth of snowblowers stolen from Fall River, N.S. business

RCMP are investigating the theft of six snowblowers from a Fall River, N.S., business.

The Lawn Guy, a landscaping equipment store, confirmed to Global News their business was the victim of a break-in.

According to police, suspects got into a secure compound between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. on Monday.

They took four Husqvarna brand snowblowers, one Toro brand snowblower, one unknown brand snowblower that uses a track, and a Briggs and Stratton 20 horsepower lawn mower engine. The Husqvarna snowblowers are from the 200 and 300 series and are black and orange in colour.

It’s estimated the value of the items stolen is more than $28,000.

“We did have video surveillance,” said Colin Rogers from The Lawn Guy. “Everything is at the hands of the police at the moment.”

Thieves also caused damage to the compound during the break-in.

RCMP say the theft of winter equipment is not uncommon at this time of year. They’re warning consumers to be leery if someone offers to sell them a “brand new snowblower for a cheap price.”

“The red flags and whistles should be going off in your head,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

