December 6, 2017 8:10 am

Police interrogation video expected to play at Christopher Garnier murder trial

By Reporter  Global News

This photo was taken by police shortly after they arrested Christopher Garnier in September 2015.

NS Supreme Court
A 9.5-hour police interrogation video taken after police arrested Christopher Garnier for murder is expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Garnier, 30, is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, 36, in September 2015 and improperly interfering with her body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Crown alleged in their opening statement that Garnier struck Campbell in the head before strangling her and using a green bin to dispose of her body.

Dr. Greg Litzenberger, a DNA forensic expert with the RCMP in Edmonton, testified on Tuesday that a sample of blood on a T-shirt that police found in a garbage bin across the street from the McCully Street apartment where it is alleged Campbell was killed matched a known sample to Campbell.

Litzenberger said his lab tested a pair of underwear belonging to Campbell and found no blood, hair or semen. Vaginal swabs also showed no sign of semen.

Litzenberger said Campbell’s DNA was found on a sample of blood taken off a television in the McCully Street apartment, as well as a stereo.

Campbell’s DNA was also found on the floor of the same apartment.

Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m., at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Global News