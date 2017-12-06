Police interrogation video expected to play at Christopher Garnier murder trial

A 9.5-hour police interrogation video taken after police arrested Christopher Garnier for murder is expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Garnier, 30, is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, 36, in September 2015 and improperly interfering with her body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

READ: Jury watches police interview in Christopher Garnier murder trial

The Crown alleged in their opening statement that Garnier struck Campbell in the head before strangling her and using a green bin to dispose of her body.

Dr. Greg Litzenberger, a DNA forensic expert with the RCMP in Edmonton, testified on Tuesday that a sample of blood on a T-shirt that police found in a garbage bin across the street from the McCully Street apartment where it is alleged Campbell was killed matched a known sample to Campbell.

WATCH: Jury watches police interview in Christopher Garnier murder trial

Litzenberger said his lab tested a pair of underwear belonging to Campbell and found no blood, hair or semen. Vaginal swabs also showed no sign of semen.

Litzenberger said Campbell’s DNA was found on a sample of blood taken off a television in the McCully Street apartment, as well as a stereo.

Campbell’s DNA was also found on the floor of the same apartment.

Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m., at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.