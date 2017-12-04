Jury watches police interview in Christopher Garnier murder trial

The seven-man, seven-woman jury hearing the second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier has started watching a videotaped statement the accused gave to police shortly after his arrest.

Garnier, 30, is accused of killing Catherine Campbell at an apartment on McCully Street in Halifax before using a green bin to dispose of her body under the Macdonald Bridge in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

READ: New exhibits in Christopher Garnier murder trial released by court

On Monday, the court started to watch a videotaped interview between Cpl. Joseph (Jody) Allison and Garnier following his arrest.

In the video, Allison told Garnier he was “a good guy” and that he didn’t think Garnier planned to kill Campbell but that things got out of control. Within a few minutes of the interview starting, Garnier could be seen sobbing on the video.

Before the statement was played for the jury, the court heard testimony from Sgt. André Hebib, a forensic identification officer with the Halifax Regional Police.

Hebib testified the vehicle that Garnier was driving on the day he was arrested contained a tarp, rope, blanket and a five-litre gas can that was half full.

WATCH: Witnesses saw man rolling green bin allegedly used to dispose of Catherine Campbell’s body

Hebib also said a backpack containing sandals, a long-sleeve hoodie, three T-shirts, pants, sandals, six pairs of underwear and toiletries was also found inside the Ford Edge.

Hebib said they also found a passport with the name Christopher Garnier, a deck of cards and two boxes of Cipralex, a medication used for depression. Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Joel Pink, Hebib said the Cipralex was prescribed to Vincent Garnier, the father of Christopher Garnier.

Hebib also told the court that a blue T-shirt and a set of Mazda keys were found inside a bag in a garbage bin across the street from the McCully Street apartment where it’s alleged Campbell was murdered.

The 9.5-hour-long video will continue playing for the jury Monday afternoon.

Follow our live blog for the latest from inside the courtroom.