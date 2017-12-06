Crime


Police search for man after multiple break and enters in Burlington

Halton police say a man is believed to have broken into at least 6 garages to steal bikes and other items, broke into numerous unlocked cars, and tried opening the front doors to two homes.

Police are investigating a rash of residential break-ins into homes, garages and cars in southeast Burlington.

It happened Sunday night and into Monday morning along Lakeshore Road.

Police say a man is believed to have broken into at least six garages to steal bikes and other items, numerous unlocked cars and tried opening the front doors to two homes.

The suspect was captured on video at several homes and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

He is in his early 20s, about 5’7″ to 6′ tall, with a thin build, and was wearing a toque, a light checkered winter coat and running shoes.

Police are reminding the public of the following prevention tips:

  • Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are kept locked/secure
  • Never leave personal identification or valuables in your vehicle
  • Park in well-lit and attended areas whenever possible
  • Never leave spare keys in your vehicle
  • If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, lock them in your trunk. Don’t tempt thieves by leaving packages or purses in plain view or on the seat
  • Remove garage door openers, GPS navigation and cellphone devices and power cords from view when not in your vehicle
  • Consider installing CCTV/surveillance cameras which can capture the crime and aid in suspect identification
  • Ensure their homes and garages are locked when absent from the home or turning in for the night
  • Report suspicious activity to the police

Global News