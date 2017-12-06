Police search for man after multiple break and enters in Burlington

Police are investigating a rash of residential break-ins into homes, garages and cars in southeast Burlington.
It happened Sunday night and into Monday morning along Lakeshore Road.
Police say a man is believed to have broken into at least six garages to steal bikes and other items, numerous unlocked cars and tried opening the front doors to two homes.
The suspect was captured on video at several homes and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
He is in his early 20s, about 5’7″ to 6′ tall, with a thin build, and was wearing a toque, a light checkered winter coat and running shoes.
Police are reminding the public of the following prevention tips:
