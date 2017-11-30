3 stabbed, 17-year-old charged in Burlington brawl
Halton police have laid a list of charges against a 17-year-old after a fight in Burlington ended with three other teens being stabbed.
READ MORE: Burlington woman arrested in teen’s stabbing to face attempted murder charge
It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Surrey Lane and Warwick Drive.
Police received calls about a fight involving a large number of teen boys, but by the time they arrived, most of the teens had fled.
They found three youths suffered knife wounds; two were taken to Hamilton General Hospital and one was sent to Joseph Brant Hospital.
READ MORE: Multiple suspects sought in downtown Burlington stabbing
A 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, has been arrested and charged with the following counts:
- Aggravated assault
- Carry concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Assault with a weapon (two counts)
- Breach of undertaking
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Phil Vandenbeukel of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2343 .
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).
This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Shiona Thompson, 2017
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.