3 stabbed, 17-year-old charged in Burlington brawl

Halton police have laid a list of charges against a 17-year-old after a fight in Burlington ended with three other teens being stabbed.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Surrey Lane and Warwick Drive.

Police received calls about a fight involving a large number of teen boys, but by the time they arrived, most of the teens had fled.

They found three youths suffered knife wounds; two were taken to Hamilton General Hospital and one was sent to Joseph Brant Hospital.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, has been arrested and charged with the following counts:

Aggravated assault

Carry concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Breach of undertaking

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Phil Vandenbeukel of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2343 .

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).