Manitobans hoping to secure spot on national women’s Olympic team

No matter where Canada’s national women’s squad plays, it’s sure to spark Olympic-size goals. A dream some on the team are still chasing.

Among the players looking to crack Canada’s Olympic roster are Manitobans Jocelyne Larocque, Bailey Bram, Halli Krzyzaniak and Brigette Lacquette. Out of the four, only Larocque has been to the games before.

“She’s such a great leader and such a great player,” Krzyzaniak said. “On and off the ice, she’s been really supportive of helping me get better.”

Advice to give the rookies a better shot at making the team. With just two months until the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics begin, Canada still has to cut three players.

“There’s always that in the back of your mind,” Larocque said.

“At the end of the day, you have to just take it day-by-day and enjoy the moment.”

After all, there’s only a select few who can say they’ve worn the maple leaf.

“You never really know who you are going to impact,” Krzyzaniak said. “What kind of conversation you might have that will inspire younger girls to take up the same road.”

To become a hockey hero to those just starting to dream.