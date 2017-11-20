Sports
November 20, 2017 8:30 pm
Updated: November 20, 2017 8:31 pm

Calgary city council commits additional $2M to 2026 Olympic Games bid exploration

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press

Mon, Nov 20: Calgary city council has voted in favor of continuing to explore a possible bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. As Lauren Pullen reports, it includes an added $2 million to the exploration committee budget.

Calgary city council approved spending up to $2 million on more work towards a possible bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

City administration said that if council didn’t vote for the funding, Calgary should stop pursuing a bid.

But only $1 million will be released until financial contributions to a bid from the provincial and federal governments are secured.

A project team of city staff and consultants took over the work of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee, which estimated the cost of hosting the Winter Games at $4.6 billion.

Calgary wants a deeper dive into five areas before it greenlights a bid: capital costs; security; operating costs; finances; financial guarantees.

The money approved Monday will be used to prepare Calgary to make a successful bid, if the city goes ahead with it, a report said.

