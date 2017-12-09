Holiday gift ideas: 15 stocking stuffers under $20

Stocking stuffers are holiday favourites, which means when it comes to budget, most people would like to keep things as inexpensive as possible.

And since stocking stuffers aren’t the main attraction, you could easily get away with spending less than $20 for one or more gifts.

Stocking stuffers can include miniature toys for children, a bar of delicious chocolate or even the latest nail polish on every beauty blogger’s must-have list.

According to a recent survey from RetailMeNot.ca that surveyed 1,509 Canadian adults, the average Canadian is planning to spend $450 more on celebrating the holiday season this year compared to 2016.

On average, Canadians plan to spend $653 on gifts in general this holiday season, while the survey also revealed this meant spending $460 on family members and $116 on friends.

And with numbers like these in mind, it’s best to save every second you can get. Below, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favourite stocking stuffers from retailers across Canada.

Unicorn bath bomb

These vegan bath bombs (one of their top sellers, by the way) from Whipped Up Wonderful are handmade with a tart, cranberry-like fragrance with a hint of cloves and citrus. This makes the perfect gift for any hosts on your list.

Price: $10

Available at Etsy.

Shoe Rescue

Each box of Shoe Rescue comes with 10 wipes — which can easily cover off 10 stockings on your list. Use the wipes to get rid of dirt, mud and other stains so familiar during winter months. These wipes can also be used on handbags and jackets.

Price: $10

Available at Indigo.

Discovery Kit

You can split up this gift or surprise someone with all five items. Each Discovery Kit by Leaves of Trees includes a face mask, body scrub, argan butter, deodorant and lotion. Each small tube is ideal for a carry-on, gym bag or purse. Flavours range from pink grapefruit to lavender tangerine to coffee.

Price: $15

Available at Brika.

Capri Blue candle tin

Not only does this candle fill any room with hints of tropical fruit, sugared oranges, lemons and mountain greens, but each candle is designed to last about 38 hours. And once you’re done with a candle, keep the box for trinkets or jewelry.

Price: $14

Available at Anthropologie.

Salted caramel bar

These chocolate bars look almost too good to eat. Each Salted Caramel Bar by Canadian brand CXBO is made with a caramelized white chocolate base, crunchy toffee bits and Maldon sea salt as a garnish. You may want to grab one for yourself.

Price: $9

Available at CXBO Chocolates.

Cat toys

For the feline friend on your holiday wishlist, surprise him or her with these set of forest creatures. Each squirrel, chipmunk and skunk is designed to appeal to cat’s instinct for playing in the great outdoors.

Price: $6.50

Available at Walmart.

Mascara and balm two-piece set

Each two-piece set from Clinique comes in an adorable ornament-like package, including a high-impact mascara and “Take the Day off” cleansing balm to remove makeup.

Price: $15

Available at Hudson’s Bay.

Socks

Socks are a quintessential holiday must-have, and these Darth Vadar ones will make any Star Wars fan on your list excited. Each marled knit crew socks feature a rib-knit cuff.

Price: $10 (or 3 for $20)

Available at Urban Outfitters.

Aloe Face Mask

Nothing says downtime and rejuvenation like an aloe face mask. This one by Real Nature is made with soothing aloe extract that will soften and hydrate your winter skin.

Price: $3

Available at The Face Shop.

Lego creativity kit

With an age range of four to 99, the Classic Blue Creativity Box is one of four box sets that allows Lego lovers to get creative. Each box has 75 pieces, including a mix of classic Lego bricks and special elements. Each kit also includes three building levels, which is why the kit is also designed for beginners.

Price: $7

Available at Lego.

Games for the traveller

For the camper or backpacker, this portable game is perfect for rainy days or nights in. Each set includes 12 numbered wooden pucks, dice, instructions and carrying pouch. To play, flip as many pucks as possible, matching the numbers on the dice.

Price: $15.25

Available at MEC.

Lunch bags

These Canadian-designed lunch bags include two small reusable bags made with an eco-friendly lining. Bags can be used for everything from sandwiches to snacks, and can be washed in the machine.

Price: $15 (for two)

Available at Simons.

Jewelry holder

These pyramids are for anyone on your list who loves his or her precious jewels. The small pyramid is made for everyday rings, while the larger pyramid can hold bracelets and earrings in its tray. And with such a chic look, it will go well with any vanity.

Price: $9 to $13

Available at The Container Store.

Champagne Bears

Made with Dom Pérignon champagne, these aren’t your average gummy bears. Each bear is made with no artificial colours, flavours, GMOs and is fat- and gluten-free.

Price: $10.95

Available at Sugarfina.

Mug

Gift the coffee lover in your life with this “heart of gold” mug.

Price: $16.95

Available at Starbucks.

