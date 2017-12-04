Superstore employees come forward after hate-filled video surfaces

Video of a racist tirade in a Calgary Superstore this weekend has prompted other employees to come forward with their own stories of abuse at the hands of customers.

On Monday, Monique Maglalang told Global News she’s worked for Superstore for 20 years and can clearly remember the day when she was physically assaulted.

“I had a customer who couldn’t use the self-scan machine, they were having problems” Maglalang said.

“I tried to help them, in which case they picked up their pork tenderloin and threw it at me.”

Maglalang said in her situation, there were few resources available to her.

“When that customer was gone, there was still no management support.

“They didn’t see that I was in the right, that the customer had no right to throw something at me.”

Doug O’Halloran, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 401, said these types of situations are not uncommon and that on average, 150 Superstore employees from across Alberta come forward on an annual basis with stories of abuse.

O’Halloran is now looking to Superstore to step up and enforce stricter policies surrounding abusive customers.

“When you’re being abused, the last thing you need is someone concerned about the customer,” he said.

“The customer should immediately be asked to leave the store, we don’t need those kinds of customers anywhere.”

Loblaw, the company that owns Superstore, called the recent Calgary incident “disgusting.”

“The incident that took place on Saturday was disgusting and has no place in one of our stores,” the company said in an emailed statement to Global News on Monday.

“We are cooperating with the police investigation and have offered colleagues additional resources and support where required.”

Loblaw has not commented on whether the man was removed or banned from the store, or about the additional concerns raised by its employees and their union to Global News.