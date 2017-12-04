Calgary police address concerns around Superstore racist tirade, other ‘hate-motivated offences’

Calgary police are addressing concerns about what they’re calling three “hate-motivated offences” that happened in the city over the weekend.

A video shot by a Calgary man shows a confrontation in the community of Sunridge between a Superstore employee and a customer that turned ugly.

In it, an angry customer is seen yelling racial insults at a young cashier. He can be heard saying “bomb-making motherf*****.”

The confrontation was not only a verbal attack, but the customer eventually also got physical with another customer in the line.

Two other acts of vandalism were reported in the city’s southeast over the weekend, police said in a release.

Police said Monday the incidents are under investigation.