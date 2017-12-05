Police in contact with man seen in video of racist tirade at Calgary Superstore

Police say the man seen in a video showing a racist rant at a Calgary Superstore has contacted them – but it’s unknown if any charges will be laid.

The incident unfolded at the Superstore in the community of Sunridge on Saturday afternoon and was captured on cellphone video by fellow shopper Steve Lemmon.

READ MORE: Superstore employees come forward after hate-filled video surfaces

Lemmon said it started after a clerk scanned an item twice. The error appeared to anger a customer, who can be seen in the video yelling racial insults at the cashier.

When another man in line attempts to intervene, the video shows the angry customer shove the Good Samaritan.

He can be heard saying “bomb-making motherf*****.”

READ MORE: Calgary police address concerns around Superstore racist tirade, other ‘hate-motivated offences’

Police told Global News on Tuesday that the man at the centre of the shocking video had contacted them the day before.

Investigators are in the process meeting with him to hear his side of the story.

Man who made video of racist rant receives online threats

Meanwhile, the man who recorded the video says he has been receiving threats online.

“Mainly over Twitter, a couple on Facebook,” Lemmon said. “I’ve had people go as far as to say it would be in my best interest not to talk to any more news people and to delete the video and go forth with my business.”

“[I’ve] had some threats of physical violence. Some name calling.”

READ MORE: Video captures racist tirade at Calgary Superstore

In a statement emailed to Global News, Loblaw, the company that owns Superstore, said the incident that took place on Saturday “was disgusting” and “has no place” in one of its stores.