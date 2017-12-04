Don’t be a ‘peephole driver’: Driving without a clear windshield is illegal

Edmonton police and city officials are reminding motorists that driving with an icy or snowy windshield can earn them a $155 ticket.

“When your fingers are cold, you may be tempted to skip scraping your entire windshield,” said Laura Thue, a research coordinator with the city’s Traffic Safety section.

“But clear visibility is at the heart of safe driving.

“By taking just a few extra moments to scrape the ice off their entire windshields, drivers can significantly improve the odds that they’ll keep themselves and their passengers safe.”

In a news release, city officials explained there are significant risks associated with being a “peephole driver” — clearing just a small section of windshield — including reduced ability to see pedestrians and other vehicles.

“If you don’t clear your vehicle’s windows before driving, you could find yourself facing a $155 ticket,” EPS Sgt. Kerry Bates said.

“Sweeping off your hood before you begin driving also prevents your windshield from frosting up on the inside.”

Drivers are reminded to clear their windshields, side and rear windows of ice and snow.

If you like to warm up your vehicle before driving, remember to lock your vehicle if you leave it running.