December 5, 2017 7:30 am

Top YouTube videos of 2017

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Sea lion drags girl into Steveston waters is the number 1 top trending video in Canada for 2017.

YouTube has released its year-end data, giving us some insight into which videos were popular in Canada throughout 2017.

And based on the info, there were plenty of clips that caught Canadians’ eyes and got us talking.

Top Trending Videos in Canada:

1. Sea lion drags girl into Steveston waters by Michael Fujiwara

2. Eminem rips Donald Trump in BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Cypher by BETNetworks

3. Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam by Animal Adventure Park


4. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 by Dude Perfect

5. Northern Ontario Moose vs Wolf by Dan Nystedt

6. Woman interrupted during BBC interview by Jono and Ben

7. Sneaky toddler steals Prince Harry’s popcorn by The Royal Family Channel

8. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film by In a Heatbeat Animated Short Film

9. $1 donut vs. $100 donut by Buzzfeed Video

10. France 24 en direct – 24 hour livestream news channel by France 24

The top trending music video in Canada was Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, which features Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Daddy Yankee. Canadian artists that made the list this year include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

Top Trending Music Videos in Canada:

  1. Despactio ft. Daddy Yankee by Luis Fonsi
  2. Shape of You [Official Video] by Ed Sheeran
  3. I’m the One by DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
  4. That’s What I Like [Official Video] by Bruno Mars
  5. HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
  6. Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift
  7. Reminder by The Weeknd
  8. Stay (Lyric Video) by Zedd & Alessia Cara
  9. Bodak Yellow [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] by Cardi B
  10. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes

This year’s number 1 top trending movie trailer in Canada goes to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer.

Top Trending Movie Trailers in Canada:

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser by Star Wars

2. IT – Official Teaser Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures

3. Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer [HD] by Marvel Entertainment

4. Black Panther Teaser Trailer [HD] by Marvel Entertainment

5. DEADPOOL 2 Teaser Trailer (2018) by KinoCheck International

6. JUSTICE LEAGUE – Official Trailer 1 by Warner Bros. Pictures

7. THE BOSS BABY “Diapers” Trailer Tease (Animation, 2017) by FRESH Movie Trailers

8. 12 FEET DEEP Trailer (Trapped in a Pool – Thriller – 2017) by Movie Coverage

9. THE EMOJI MOVIE Trailer 1 – 3 (2017) by Entertainment Access

10. BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Official Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures

YouTube’s year-end data also includes Canada’s ads leaderboard with Chevrolet Canada coming in first and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with Siri in second place.

Johnson’s nearly four-minute-long commercial for Apple shows how he is a busy man who needs to get more things done in the course of the day than what is humanly possible. As a result, he relies on Siri to help with everything, even taking a quick selfie.

2017 Canada Ads Leaderboard

  1. The Canadian Dream by Chevrolet Canada
  2. iPhone 7 – The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day by Apple
  3. Mr. Clean 2017 Super Bowl Ad by Cleaner of Your Dreams
  4. The Dinner Party by Dairy Farmers of Canada
  5. 2017 Kia Niro “Hero’s Journey” Starring Melissa McCarthy by Kia Motors America
  6. WestJet rebrands as Canada Air – the #MostCanadian airline ever by WestJet
  7. Bringing Canadian Families Together | 150th Anniversary| Catelli® Pasta by Catelli
  8. SickKids vs: MomStrong by SickKids
  9. Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial | “Born The Hard Way” by BudweiserCanada
  10. The Great Canadian Chase by Coca-Cola Canada

Did your favourite YouTube video make the list this year?

