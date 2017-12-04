Saskatchewan Huskies weekend sports wrap: provincial hockey rivals clash

This past weekend in Saskatchewan Huskies sports, both hockey teams clashed with their provincial rivals in home-and-home series.

With the end of Canada West action for 2017 approaching, lots of U Sports teams are looking to go out on a high note before the holiday break.

Men’s Hockey

The Huskies men’s hockey team faced the Regina Cougars Friday at Rutherford Rink.

The Cougars’ Jordan Burns would be the first to find the back of the net to give Regina an early 1-0 lead.

Saskatchewan got a two-on-one with Logan McVeigh’s shot turning into a juicy rebound that Collin Shirley buried to tie the game up.

Entering the third period, Huskies outshot the Cougars 27-14 but the score remained tied.

Saskatchewan would beat the Cougars 3-2 on a goal by McVeigh.

The teams met again in Regina on Saturday with the Huskies downing the Cougars 6-5 to complete the weekend sweep.

The Lethbridge Pronghorns will host Saskatchewan (13-3) on Dec. 5 and 6.

Women’s Hockey

The women split their weekend series with the Cougars.

Huskies were shut out 2-0 in Regina on Friday, however, they returned the favour with a 1-0 win in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Saskatchewan (9-7) will host Lethbridge on Dec. 5 and 6.

Men’s Basketball

Both Huskies basketball squads hosted a series at the Physical Activity Complex (PAC).

The men lost to the Calgary Dinos 92-77 on Friday and 77-68 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan (2-8) will play an exhibition game against Hope International University in San Dimas, Calif., on Dec. 28.

Women’s Basketball

The women were looking to stay perfect going into the holiday break, but they first had to get past the Calgary Dinos.

The Dinos handed Saskatchewan their first loss of the season, 74-68 on Friday.

The Huskies got some revenge on home court with a 67-57 win on Saturday to split the series.

Saskatchewan (9-1) will play the MacEwan Griffins in Edmonton on Dec. 5 and 6.

Men’s Volleyball

The Manitoba Bisons were hosting both Huskies volleyball teams this past weekend.

The men split their series, losing 3-1 on Friday and winning 3-1 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan (3-9) will host Regina on Dec. 5 and 6.

Women’s Volleyball

The women beat the Bisons 3-1 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.

The Huskies (6-6) will host Regina on Dec. 5 and 6.