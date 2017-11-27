Saskatchewan Huskies weekend sports wrap: wrestling in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Huskies wrestling team hit the mat in Saskatoon while women’s basketball remained perfect this past weekend.

This was the fourth tournament of the season for the wrestling team, who are coming off an historic season that saw the women capture their first-ever Canada West championship.

Wrestling

A busy day for U Sports on University of Saskatchewan campus and the only appearance from the Huskies wrestling team this season.

The Dogs were hosting Canada West opponents at their annual Huskie Open at the education gym on Saturday.

The University of Alberta Bears and Pandas came away with the overall title in the men and women’s competition. Overall, the Huskie women placed third and the men finished second.

Saskatchewan earned nine medals: three gold, one silver and six bronze.

Four-time Canada West gold medalist Josh Bodnarchuk captured one of the gold medals in the 61-kg weight class for the Huskies.

Alex Schell and Taylor Follensbee also struck gold for Saskatchewan.

The Huskies will hit the mat at the Golden Bear Open in Edmonton on Jan. 12 and 13.

Women’s Basketball

The undefeated Huskies women’s basketball team was in Edmonton over the weekend.

They remained perfect with an 85-61 win over the Alberta Pandas on Friday, who are right behind them in the U Sports rankings.

Saskatchewan won 60-48 on Saturday.

The Huskies (8-0) will host the Calgary Dinos on Dec. 1 and 2.

Men’s Basketball

The Huskies men’s basketball team was also playing in Edmonton.

Saskatchewan was looking to hand the Alberta Golden Bears their first loss of the year, but lost 78-65 on Friday and 100-54 the following day.

The Huskies (2-6) will host the Calgary Dinos on Dec. 1 and 2.

Women’s Hockey

The Huskies women’s hockey team took on the Mount Royal Cougars twice at Rutherford Rink.

Saskatchewan was shut out by a score of 2-0 on Friday.

However, the Huskies got their revenge on Saturday, downing the Cougars 2-0.

Saskatchewan (8-6) plays the Regina Cougars on Dec. 1 and host their provincial rival the following day.

Men’s Hockey

In U Sports hockey, the Huskies were on the road in Calgary.

The Dogs beat the Mount Royal Cougars 3-2 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan (11-3) will host the Regina Cougars on Dec. 1 and play in Regina on Dec. 2.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team split their weekend series against the Mount Royal Cougars in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan lost 3-1 on Friday and won 3-2 on Saturday.

The Huskies (4-6) will hit the road next to play the Manitoba Bisons on Dec. 1 and 2.

Men’s Volleyball

The men also hosted the Mount Royal Cougars, but were looking for their first win of the season.

Saskatchewan swept the series winning 3-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.

The Huskies (2-8) will play in Manitoba on Dec. 1 and 2.