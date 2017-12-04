Winnipeg man arrested in connection to 4 Saturday morning robberies

Cory Roger Legault is facing a number of charges in connection to an alleged crime spree Saturday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. police said a man with his face concealed robbed a bank in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue. In a span of ten minutes investigators believe the man then unsuccessfully attempted to rob a restaurant and a liquor store and at around 10:45 a.m. he tried robbing a store in the 400 block of William Avenue.

READ MORE: 3 injured during shooting in Portage la Prairie

About ten minutes later, police spotted Legault in the same area as the store and arrested him in connection to the robberies. He faces a number of robbery related charges.

Police said during the tracking of the suspect, a K9 officer was hit by a car at the intersection of William Avenue and Harriet Street. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released. The police dog was not hurt.