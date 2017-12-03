3 injured during shooting in Portage la Prairie

One person is in critical condition and two others are in hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said they responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Royal Road North around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, three people were found with injuries.

RCMP said the suspects have not yet been located, but that there is no public safety concern at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.