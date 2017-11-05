Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating armed robbery at gaming centre

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are looking for suspects after an armed robbery at the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre.

Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday a male suspect entered the centre’s cashier’s area armed with a sawed off firearm.

According to RCMP, the man took cash from the drawer and then escaped out of the front door to an awaiting car.

The suspect is described as 6’3. He was wearing a black winter coat, a grey and black hat, a black neck warmer and black pants.

He has a noticeable scar on the back of his neck.

The getaway vehicle is described as being a small, grey, four-door Chevy. Police say it was driven by a female wearing red lipstick and large glasses. Her hair was in a pony tail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.