‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo separates from husband of 28 years

Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry Caputo have split after 28 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the Long Island Medium stars said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

READ MORE: Kate Winslet reveals Matthew McConaughey auditioned with her for ‘Titanic’

The couple has two adult children, Larry Jr., 27, and Victoria, 23.

Amazing night celebrating Mom 🎉So blessed with my family 💕 #family #longislandmedium #celebration #blessed A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

In a recent episode of Long Island Medium, Caputo said that she and her husband were going through “not such great times” and that there was a “strain” on their marriage.

“I’ve changed and he has changed,” Caputo, 51, had said about her husband last month. “We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

READ MORE: John Cena to be sued by Ford after reselling his 2017 GT supercar

“This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don’t know what is going to happen,” she said. “It’s just … it’s wearing on me.”

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she explained to a close friend over dinner in a clip shared by E! News. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

Caputo continued, “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel accepts Roy Moore’s challenge to a fight

She went on to explain what she called a “strain” on their marriage.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she said. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”