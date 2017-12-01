Jimmy Kimmel accepts Roy Moore’s challenge to a fight

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel stepped up his feud with U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he’s open to fighting the Republican in his home state of Alabama.

Kimmel made the comments in reference to a Twitter fight with Moore on Thursday.

It began when Moore took issue with Kimmel’s show sending a comedian to crash a talk Moore was giving at a south Alabama church Wednesday night.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Tony Barbieri showed up to the church, playing the fictional character Jake Byrd. He appeared in the crowd shouting satirical support for Moore while others heckled and interrupted Moore’s speech.

Moore tweeted to Kimmel Thursday: “If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.”

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Kimmel replied : “Sounds great Roy — let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!”



Story continues below Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

Moore replied: “Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites’ bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we’ll save you a seat on the front pew.

Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites' bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we'll save you a seat on the front pew. https://t.co/z7n6uaeyCj — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Kimmel responded: “OK Roy, but I’m leaving my daughters at home! P.S. — wear that cute little leather vest.”

OK Roy, but I'm leaving my daughters at home! P.S. – wear that cute little leather vest https://t.co/scweglm2Fg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

On his show Thursday, Kimmel offered to go to Alabama to either talk about Christian values or fight for charity with the money raised going to Moore’s accusers.

He read the tweets during his opening monologue. “And I responded, and he responded back, and I responded again. It’s all on Twitter, but the bottom line is this: I accept the invitation. I will come down there.”

Moore is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Alabama amid accusations of sexual assault and that he pursued relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Moore has denied those allegations.

Kimmel went on to reference Moore’s alleged encounters with underage girls, saying he would meet Moore at the mall.

“We’ll have a little Panda Express and we’ll talk about Christian values,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel went on to say that when Moore tweeted “do it man to man,” he meant he wanted to fight him.

“If you are, I accept by the way. I accept that invitation,” Kimmel said. “There is no one I would love to fight more than you. I will put my Christian values aside just for you and for that fight.”

Kimmel then told Moore that he would “wear a Girl Scout uniform so you can have something to get excited about.” The host told Moore that they should give all the proceeds from the fight to charity.

“My charity will be the women who came forward to say you molested them,” he said.

—With files from the Associated Press