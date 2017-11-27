Roy Moore staffer appears to push cameraman ahead of rally

A man wearing a Roy Moore sticker appeared to attack a cameraman outside the Republican Senate candidate’s rally in Fort Payne, Ala. on Monday night.

A video posted to Twitter by Connor Sheets, a reporter for The Birmingham News, appears to show a man pushing a cameraman backwards until another man steps in.

Raw video: Man wearing Roy Moore sticker physically attacked a cameraman attempting to film Moore's arrival outside campaign rally a few minutes ago here in Henagar, Alabama. Another man w/ Moore sticker verbally assaulted a second cameraman. pic.twitter.com/faJVV8YpE0 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) November 28, 2017

A second man wearing a Roy Moore sticker then steps forward to confront a different cameraman.

Sheets said the man who appeared to shove the cameraman was rally organizer Tony Goolsby, a the DeKalb County coordinator for Moore’s campaign.

CONFIRMED: the man who grabbed the videographer's camera is Tony Goolsby, DeKalb County coordinator for Moore's campaign. He organized tonight's rally. — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) November 28, 2017

Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting or molesting two women decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.

After speaking Monday night to the friendly crowd in northeast Alabama, Moore lashed out at the allegations as false but would not take questions from reporters.

Earlier Monday, Moore’s communications director John Rogers stepped aside.

A Moore staffer reportedly said John Rogers lacked the experience in dealing with the media since allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct involving Moore.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday, however, that he might yet campaign for Moore, who he said “totally denies” the misconduct allegations, and that Democratic nominee Doug Jones was a liberal who should not be elected.

With files from Associated Press and Reuters