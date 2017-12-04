Kate Winslet reveals Matthew McConaughey auditioned with her for ‘Titanic’

During her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week, Kate Winslet revealed that she auditioned to play Rose in Titanic opposite Matthew McConaughey.

“I auditioned with Matthew [McConaughey] — isn’t that weird?” Winslet told Colbert. “Never said that in public before!”

Director James Cameron insisted on having Leonardo DiCaprio play opposite Winslet because he realized the pair’s chemistry was undeniable.

“I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic,” she added. “It just wouldn’t have been the whole, Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo thing.”

Colbert quizzed Winslet with a series of rapid-fire questions about Titanic, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Winslet revealed some new information about that infamously steamy hand-on-the-window sex scene.

“I don’t think it was scripted. I think we came up with it on the day. It did get quite sweaty in the car, but we were spritzed down with spray Evian bottles to make us look really like in the throes of… ”

Winslet also added a comment to the widely debated scene where Rose wouldn’t move over a few inches to the left to help save Jack’s life, arguing that DiCaprio’s character should have tried harder to get on the door with Rose.

“In the famous line, you say ‘I’ll never let you go, Jack,'” Colbert brought up.

“I lie. I know. I know. I agree. I lie. I fully lie,” she acknowledged.

“He just should have tried harder to get on that door, because I think we would have [fit],” Winslet added.

Colbert and Winslet re-enact the scene, with Rose helping Jack, played by Colbert, up on to the door (or the desk, in this case) and cheering for victory.

Watch Colbert help Winslet change the ending of Titanic in the video above.

Late Night with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.