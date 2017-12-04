Hamilton’s Ronald McDonald House staff donating blood to help families

Hamilton’s Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Canadian Blood Services to support families in need this holiday season.

Staff members at Ronald McDonald House are donating blood and blood products Monday.

Catherine Bridgman, CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario, says the majority of their families “rely on blood and blood products at some point during their treatment” and this is a way to support them.

Chris Over, the manager of fundraising and donor relations at Ronald McDonald House, says the partnership makes perfect sense.

Volunteers and staff from Canadian Blood Services have also baked an assortment of treats for the families staying at the House and for the Happy Wheels Program at McMaster Children’s Hospital.

“Togetherness is the greatest gift you could give families with critically ill children,” said Bridgman. “RMHCSCO serves families whose children are the sickest and must travel the farthest to access the life-saving medical care they need. A contribution to RMHCSCO during the holiday season helps us ensure these families can be together when it means the most.”