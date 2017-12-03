CP Holiday Train returning to light up Saskatoon

The CP Holiday Train is expected to roll into Saskatoon and spread some holiday cheer on Monday.

The well-lit locomotive is scheduled to arrive at 8:35 p.m. CT and stop on the CP Railway overpass at 7th Avenue North and 33rd Street East.

People can gather for live performances by musical artists Colin James and Emma-Lee, who will take the stage at about 8:50 p.m.

“The holiday season is such a magical time in our city and this event adds to the festivities and helps encourage community spirit,” Saskatoon Food Bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said in a press release.

“We suggest arriving early. Two years ago, when the CP Holiday Train rolled through this location, we think there must have been over 10,000 people — just a fantastic turnout!”

O’Connor said the CP Holiday Train has provided a much-needed boost to Canadian food banks.

The public is invited to bring food and cash donations to the event.

Wilkie and Macklin, Sask., are the next stops for the CP Holiday Train on Tuesday.