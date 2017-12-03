Choosing between a real or ‘fake’ Christmas tree

It’s a question that comes up every year around this time: Should you buy a real or artificial Christmas tree?

For many, the tradition of picking out a tree is just as important as leaving cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

“I certainly always had a real tree when we were kids, and now I have sons of my own and I want them to have fun choosing the tree,” John Bosso said.

READ MORE: Higher Christmas tree prices not discouraging Calgarians

Bosso and his family visited The Christmas Tree Farm in Harrowsmith on Sunday where, not surprisingly, it’s a busy time of year. The Christmas Tree Farm has been selling its namesake since 2012.

“The first year we didn’t do so well. But every year since then we’ve been almost selling out by mid-December,” farm owner Deni Lavers said.

But artificial trees have come a long way, and are often difficult to tell apart from the real thing — that is until it’s time to pay.

A real balsam or pine tree will run anywhere from $40 to $50, whereas an artificial tree can cost up to $300.

READ MORE: The best days to get the lowest prices on Christmas trees

But where fake trees may have an edge is on convenience.

“It’s a lot less hassle,” artificial-tree owner Patrick Magee said. “We love the smell of real trees, we love the feel and look of real trees, but it’s a lot of cleanup. But with fake trees, you buy it once then every year, you take it out.”

Judging by the selection of fake trees at department store, or the number of people heading to tree farms, there’s clearly a market for both. So the battle between real and “fake” is bound to be part of the holiday season for years to come.