Saskatoon police searching for 2 people after man stabbed numerous times

Saskatoon police are searching for two assailants after a 47-year-old man was stabbed numerous times.

Emergency crews were called to a stabbing in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West just after 12 a.m. CT on Sunday.

The man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken by EMS to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the two assailants fled the scene prior to their arrival.

One of them is described as a man around six-foot-two, wearing black clothing.

The other is described as a woman, five-feet tall and wearing a burgundy coat.

The targeted enforcement and identification units are investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.