Man dead after daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end
A A
A man has died after a shooting in east-end Toronto Sunday morning.
Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to the Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, west of Markham Road, at around 10:40 a.m. with reports of a shooting.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man, believed to be in his early 20s, died at the scene.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.