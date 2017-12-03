Crime
Man dead after daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting near Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East Sunday morning.

A man has died after a shooting in east-end Toronto Sunday morning.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to the Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, west of Markham Road, at around 10:40 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man, believed to be in his early 20s, died at the scene.

More to come.

